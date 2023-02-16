Four houses, road filled with sludge in Varaccha

Four houses and a street road at Vithalnagar society in Surat’s Varachha were filled with sludge Tuesday afternoon causing panic among the residents.

According to Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation officials, the incident might have occurred when a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) was operating near Varaccha area.

“The mud was being softened and excavated for an underground section of the Surat metro when the incident happened. A team was immediately deployed and the dirt which had spread in residential society was cleaned,” the official said.

The sludge first came out from the house of Ashokbhai Soni, at Vithalnagar residential society. The sludge entered other neighbouring houses and later the entire street road of Vithalnagar residential society was covered with sludge.

The local residents intimated Varachha Zonal Chief D M JArwiala, who reached the spot with his technical staff and started cleaning activities.

After primary investigations, the Surat Municipal Corporation officials suspect that incident might have happened due to digging work for the tunnel.

Executive engineer K L Vasava said, “The reason behind eruption of sludge in Vithalnagar society is being probed but it is assumed that the digging work for a tunnel in nearby area might have resulted in the incident. At present it is difficult to say anything on this issue. Four houses were affected out of which two which were badly affected and have been sealed. The inmates have been shifted to another place. The metro rail authorities are also probing to find the fault.”