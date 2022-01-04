Four held for raping 2 minors in separate cases in Surat

Four youths were arrested in Surat for raping two minor girls, aged five and 15, in separate incidents. While the five-year-old was raped by a 30-year-old in his friend’s room, the other was subjected to the atrocity by her male friend inside a ‘couple box’ at a coffee shop as his two friends filmed the act.

The 15-year-old girl befriended the youth, who stays near her house, through social media. Later, they met at a couple box in a coffee shop, around seven months ago. After chatting for some time, the 19-year-old male friend, a diamond polisher by profession, raped her inside the couple box on the promise of marriage, while his two friends captured the act on their mobile phones.

The incident came to light a few days ago when a relative of the girl came across the rape video that had gone viral on social media and informed her father.

The girl disclosed the incident when questioned by her parents who lodged a complaint with the Sarthana police station Sunday. Acting upon the complaint, the police nabbed the three accused Monday afternoon.

“The accused had lured her on the pretext of getting married and raped her in the couple box. All the three youths are friends and the main accused had pre-planned and directed his friends to capture their act on a mobile phone. We are interrogating all the three accused to find out how the video had gone viral,” said Sarthana police inspector MK Gujjar.

In the second case, the five-year-old girl was raped by a 30-year-old youth at his friend’s room Sunday night.

Police said the girl, who was staying with her parents on the ground floor of a building, went to the first floor to inform her aunt that her mother was calling her. Meanwhile, the accused, who came to the building to meet his friend, saw her alone and took her to his friend’s room. However, a teenager boy had spotted him taking the girl to the room.

After the girl failed to return back to her house, her mother came looking for her and was informed by the boy that he spotted her with the youth. Later, the residents of the building broke open the door of the room and found the girl and the youth.

The residents handed over the youth to the Amroli police. The accused was arrested Monday afternoon on a complaint of rape by the survivor’s mother. “The accused is from Bihar and had come to Surat to his sister’s house. We have arrested the accused under rape and kidnapping charges and are questioning him for more details,” said Amroli police inspector RP Solanki.