Four arrested for ‘converting’ Hindu man to Islam in Bharuch

Bharuch police March 22 arrested four persons, including trustees of a mosque, for allegedly converting a Hindu man into Islam in Bharuch around 16 years ago.

The case was lodged based on the complaint filed by Chhagan Parmar (65), a resident of Pursa village in Amod Taluka of Bharuch, against Anvar Pathan, Gemal Sindha, Imran Malek, Jehangir Malek, and Maulvi Abdul Nabi Napiwala, all residents of the same village.

Parmar had, in his complaint, alleged that the accused had forcefully converted him into Islam in 2006. Maulvi Abdul Nabi Napiwala and the four accused, who are trustees of Mariyam mosque lured him with money and offered Parmar, who was earlier working as a farm labourer, a job in the mosque, the complainant alleged. He was later appointed the Bangi of the mosque (a person who takes care of mosque and gives azaan).

Police said that Parmar was not given salary for the last two years.

Read | Three siblings sleeping on the floor killed as house collapses in Gujarat

After getting converted to Muslim, the complainant’s name was changed from to Abdul Rehman Parmar. The accused had also changed identity of Parmar on documents like Aadhaar card and election identity card.

Police have booked the five accused under the sections 4 and 5 of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Act and various sections of the IPC including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and under the Atrocity Act.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Anvar Pathan, Gemal Sindha, Imran Malek, and Jehangir Malek, while Maulvi Abdul Nabi Napiwala, has gone underground.

On Wednesday, police added more sections of the IPC including 466 (forgery of record of public register), 467 (offences related to documents and to the property marks) against the accused.

Bharuch Deputy Superintendent of Police J S Naik said, “We have arrested the accused and are questioning them… At present it is difficult to say anything as probe the is going on. The accused had convert Parmar into Islam forcefully and also lured him with money… Since the last two years, Parmar was not given salary by the accused who are also trustees of mosque…”