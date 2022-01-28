Former Ranji Trophy player held for duping Surat cricketer of Rs 27 lakh

Surat Economic Offence wing January 26 arrested former Ranji Trophy player from Himachal Pradesh Sapna Randhawa for allegedly duping a cricketer in Surat of Rs 27.10 lakh by promising him opportunities to play national-level tournaments.

According to police, Bhavik Patel, a cricketer playing at Lalbhai Cricket Academy in Surat, had lodged a complaint against Randhawa with the Surat city Crime Branch January 20.

In his complaint, Patel had alleged that Sapna had taken Rs 27.10 lakh from him to let him play Ranji trophy cricket matches, single match of T-20, three one-day matches, and two matches of test cricket.

Patel claimed that he had only played a single Ranji trophy match from Nagaland Cricket Association against Jharkhand Cricket association team, in 2019 in Hyderabad. When he asked Randhawa about other matches, she gave different excuses and later stopped picking his phone calls, Patel, alleged.

Randhawa was brought to Surat on transit remand and was produced before Surat district court on Thursday. The Surat court remanded her in two-day police custody.

Giving more details about the case, Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “Bhavik Patel was introduced to Sapna Randhawa by one Ram Chauhan, who had organised a cricket tournament in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh in 2018, in which Patel also played. Randhawa told Patel that he has to pay cash to play in national-level cricket tournaments. Sapna and others has prepared fake documents of Bhavik Patel and let him play a match from Nagaland Cricket Association in Ranji trophy match against Jharkhand at Hyderabad.”

He added, “We have also sought help from BCCI to get more details in this case… There are few more people in this gang who are presently absconding, but we will arrest them soon This gang has duped around 20 youths of different states of Rs 75 lakh in the same way.”