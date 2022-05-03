scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 02, 2022
Must Read

Five of family killed after car, tanker collide in Navsari

The victims were returning from Surat, where they had gone to shop for the upcoming wedding of Praful’s daughter.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
May 3, 2022 4:10:57 am
The victims were returning from Surat, where they had gone to shop for the upcoming wedding of Praful’s daughter.

Five of a family were killed and one was critically injured in a road accident in Navsari on Monday, after the Maruti Eeco car they were travelling in collided with a tanker on National Highway-48.

The deceased have been identified as Praful Patel (45), a resident of Samroli village in Chikhli taluka, his wife, Minakshi (42), son Shiv (20), Praful’s sister Isha Patel (42) and her sons Ronak (19) and Deep Patel (19), police said.

Deep, the only survivor of the accident, has been shifted to a hospital in Navsari where his condition is critical, police added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The victims were returning from Surat, where they had gone to shop for the upcoming wedding of Praful’s daughter.

Best of Express Premium

Delhi Confidential: Supervising SarovarPremium
Delhi Confidential: Supervising Sarovar
UPSC CSE Key – May 2, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 2, 2022: What you need to read today
One Russian tycoon criticised the war. Retribution came the next day.Premium
One Russian tycoon criticised the war. Retribution came the next day.
Eid in Hauz Rani: One roof, many cultures and customsPremium
Eid in Hauz Rani: One roof, many cultures and customs
More Premium Stories >>

State Tribal Minister Naresh Patel visited the accident spot along with Navsari Superintendent of Police Rushikesh Upadhyay. They assured the family of the deceased that strict action will be taken against the tanker driver, who fled and and is absconding. Talking to The Indian Express, Upadhyay said, “We have started the procedure of registering an offence against the tanker driver.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 02: Latest News