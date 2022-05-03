Five of family killed after car, tanker collide in Navsari

Five of a family were killed and one was critically injured in a road accident in Navsari on Monday, after the Maruti Eeco car they were travelling in collided with a tanker on National Highway-48.

The deceased have been identified as Praful Patel (45), a resident of Samroli village in Chikhli taluka, his wife, Minakshi (42), son Shiv (20), Praful’s sister Isha Patel (42) and her sons Ronak (19) and Deep Patel (19), police said.

Deep, the only survivor of the accident, has been shifted to a hospital in Navsari where his condition is critical, police added.

The victims were returning from Surat, where they had gone to shop for the upcoming wedding of Praful’s daughter.

State Tribal Minister Naresh Patel visited the accident spot along with Navsari Superintendent of Police Rushikesh Upadhyay. They assured the family of the deceased that strict action will be taken against the tanker driver, who fled and and is absconding. Talking to The Indian Express, Upadhyay said, “We have started the procedure of registering an offence against the tanker driver.”