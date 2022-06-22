scorecardresearch
Five more rebel Maharashtra MLAs to fly out from Surat to Guwahati

Independent MLA Chandrakant Patil landed in Surat on Wednesday morning and was expected to fly out with the rest of the MLAs, sources said.

Written by Kamal Saiyed | Surat |
Updated: June 22, 2022 7:54:54 pm
Shiv Sena MLA at Surat airport Wednesday early morning. (Express photo by Kamaal Saiyed)

Even as most of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, were flown out to Guwahati in a SpiceJet chartered plane late Tuesday night, independent MLA Chandrakant Patil landed in Surat Wednesday morning and was expected fly out with the rest of the MLAs to Assam, sources said.

A nine-seater chartered plane was due to fly out around 5 pm Wednesday from Surat carrying Patil, two Shiv Sena MLAs, and two Independent MLAs. Among those flying with Patil are Shiv Sena’s Yogesh Kadam and Independent MLAs Manjula Gavit and Gopal Dalvi. The identity of the second Shiv Sena MLA was not known.

When Patil reached Le Meridien Wednesday morning, where the MLAs were put up for a night with Shinde, Surat Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman and BJP leader Paresh Patel was accompanying him.

Patil and the rest of the MLAs went from the hotel to the airport escorted by senior police officials.

