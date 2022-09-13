scorecardresearch
Five men gang-rape woman in Surat after tying up her boyfriend

According to police, the 27-year-old victim was seated with her boyfriend on the roadside around 8 pm when the men arrived and asked the couple to accompany them. When the man refused, they beat and tied him up and took the two to a nearby field where they allegedly gang-raped the woman.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 376(d) (gang rape), 284 (offences affecting public health) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation).

Five men gang-raped a woman in front of her boyfriend at a field in Gujarat’s Surat on Sunday night before fleeing with their mobile phones, the police said.

According to officers, the 27-year-old victim was seated with her boyfriend on the roadside around 8 pm when the men arrived and asked the couple to accompany them. When the man refused, they beat and tied him up and took the two to a nearby field where they allegedly gang-raped the woman, the police said.

The victim later revealed the ordeal to her sister. She contacted the police on Monday evening and lodged a complaint of rape against five unknown youths, officers added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a police inspector said, “We have registered an offence and have started a probe to identify the five accused and arrest them. We have also taken the statement of the woman’s boyfriend. According to the woman, the accused were speaking in a Bihari Hindi dialect. We have sent our teams to the labour colonies nearby. We are also checking CCTV footage from the area. The medical examination of the victim was done at SMIMER hospital today (Tuesday).”

A case has been registered under IPC sections 376(d) (gang rape), 284 (offences affecting public health) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation).

