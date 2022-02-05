Five AAP corporators in Surat civic body join BJP

Months ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat, five councilors of Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Friday joined the BJP in the presence of Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and other senior party leaders.

The five councilors include Ruta Kakadiya, Bhavna Solanki, Vipul Movaliya, Jyotika Lathhiya and Manisha Kukadiya. After joining BJP at party state headquarters – Shree Kamalam – in Gandhinagar, the five also addressed media sharing their grievances against the party including discrimination.

Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia, however, rejected their allegations and said that they were won over by BJP through “monetary ways”.

Ruta Kakadiya said that her grievances towards AAP began soon after the elections when she got divorce from her husband. Ruta alleged that she was mentally tortured to do a press conference to blame BJP for the divorce. “I have evidence of all this which I will produce legally and the law will take its own course,” Ruta said adding that she will lodge a complaint against top Gujarat AAP leaders include its state president and general secretary.

Whereas, Bhavna Solanki, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, among other things alleged casteism in AAP. Solanki alleged that she was told in the AAP that people cannot drink water from her hands. Solanki also alleged that the Gujarat AAP leadership collected money from party councilors to celebrate birthday of Gujarat party president Gopal Italia. Solanki was the Whip of AAP in SMC.

Manisha Kukadiya said that after winning SMC elections, they were taken to Delhi to see the model of development created by the party there. But, she alleged, the model was fake. Among other grievances Kukadiya said, “We were not allowed to meet the Mayor over the issues of the public. When we demanded to raise the issue of ration of poor people, Leader of Opposition (in SMC) Dharmesh Bhanderi used to tell us not get into it,” Kukadiya said.

General Secretary of Gujarat BJP Pradipsinh Vaghela welcomed the five AAP corporators in BJP. Rejecting AAP allegation that its councilors have been inducted in BJP with money power, Vaghela said, “Our party and its cadre is very strong which can win elections on its own.”

Meanwhile, Italia, during a press conference in Surat. said, “We are doing honest politics and for that BJP is afraid of us and are picking our elected councilors through monetary ways.”