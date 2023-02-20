Fisheries production up from 61 lakh tonnes to 121 lakh tonnes: Rupala

The production in fisheries sector that was 61 lakh tonnes in 2014 has gone upto 121 lakh tonnes now, while the value of fishery department exports has gone upto Rs 57,000 crore, said Union Minister of Fishery, Animal Husbandry and Dairying industry Purshottam Rupala in Surat on Sunday.

The minister was speaking while launching the third phase of Sagar Parikarma from Hazira port that will travel through the coastal belt of Maharashtra.

“The purpose of this programme is to understand the issues of the fishermen and try to address to those… After Narendra Modi became the prime minister in 2014, a separate ministry for fisheries was made and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme of Rs 20,000 crore was launched,” he said.

The minister added that Rs 7,500 crore was allotted for infrastructure development work on coastal area and Rs 5,000 crore for blue revolution. “A total of Rs 32,000 crore was allotted separately for Fishery ministry… this year, an additional Rs 6,000 crore was added to the existing budget,” he added.

Adding that Sagar Parikrama would focus on the sustainable balance between the utilisation of marine fisheries resources for food security and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities as well as protection of marine ecosystems.

The second phase of the programme was held from September 23 to 25, 2022.

To a question about white spot disease on shrimps, Rupala said, “Our teams are making all effort to create awareness among shrimp pond owners on taking precautions.”

Advertisement

About Indian fishermen being jailed in neighbouring countries, Rupala said, “It will be sorted out in coordination with the ministry of external affairs. We are also planning to develop a device that will alert the fishermen about the international borders in the deep sea.”