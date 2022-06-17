scorecardresearch
First govt desalination plant for industries inaugurated in Dahej

The daily requirement of water for industries in Dahej is around 200 MLD, which is currently fetched from the Narmada river. The industries will now get treated sea water for their use.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
June 17, 2022 3:23:27 am
CM Bhupendra Patel inagurates the desalination plant at Dahej in Bharuch on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday inaugurated India’s first government desalination plant only for industrial use at Dahej in Bharuch with a capacity of 100 MLD (million litres per day), set up at a cost of Rs 881 crore.

Addressing a gathering at the event, Patel said Gujarat has become a “growth engine” and added, “We have done exemplary work in providing basic facilities… Development of industries is necessary for the state. Narendra Modi has started Vibrant Gujarat events and since then Gujarat industries have seen great development. We came across water shortage in industries and we worked on it…”

The daily requirement of water for industries in Dahej is around 200 MLD, which is currently fetched from the Narmada river. The industries will now get treated sea water for their use.

“Water is important for all sectors. Under the guidance of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, huge development is seen in Gujarat with Japanese Industrial township at Sanand, Bulk Drug Park at Bharuch, Plastic Park at Bhavnagar, Multi Model logistic part at Ahmedabad and medical devices park at Rajkot,” the CM said.

Former CM Vijay Rupani had laid the foundation for the plant at Dahej on November 30, 2019, due to the increased demand for water in industries. The Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) allocated around 25 acres of land in Dahej for the plant, which will treat sea water through extra reverse osmosis.

Confirming that it is the first government desalination plant for industrial use, GIDC managing director M Thennarasan said, “Through this plant, 100 MLD water will be delivered daily to the industries at Dahej. At present, the industries use around 200 MLD of water drawn from the Narmada river. The price of 1,000 litres of treated water will be Rs 26.”

