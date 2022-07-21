Fire breaks out in food colour manufacturing unit in Dahej; no casualties

A major fire broke out in the factory of a food colour manufacturer in Dahej taluka of Bharuch district, early Wednesday. There were no casualties.

Fire personnel said the fire broke out in the utility sector of Roha Dyechem Company in SEZ -2 at Lakhi village due to a leakage while using steam generated from heating oils.

According to sources, around 50 employees rushed out as soon as fire erupted. Fire tenders from Dahej Industrial Association and neighbouring companies rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control in two hours.

Deputy director of Bharuch Industrial Safety and Health, DK Vasava, said, “Factory inspectors and other staffers reached the spot after learning about the incident. Nobody was injured and we are probing to find out the actual cause of fire.”