Fire breaks out in Gujarat’s Vapi, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out in a chemical company in Vapi in Gujarat’s Valsad district Friday morning. The incident took place in Supreet chemical company at Phase 3 in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

The fire department officials brought the blaze under control after two hours of continuous firefighting. No casualties were reported.

The fire, which broke out Friday morning in the company’s old unit on the backside, extended and covered the front area and the new unit, the fire department officials said.

The officials said a blast also occurred inside the company, adding all the workers were outside the factory campus at the time and are safe.

“We brought the fire under control in just two hours and presently cooling activities are in progress,” said Vikas Mangela, the fire official of Vapi Nagar Palika.

“At present, no casualties have taken place, but once we complete the cooling activities and after checking inside, the exact situation will be learnt,” he added.

The company’s police staff also reached the spot on learning about the incident and collected details to find out the cause of fire.

Advertisement

Sources said the chemical company manufactures vast range of intermediates.