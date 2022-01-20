Fire breaks out at Surat factory, three labourers missing

A major fire broke out at a dyeing and printing mill in the Palsana GIDC area of Surat district Thursday morning. According to reports, the fire officials have extinguished the flames and are now engaged in cooling activities.

In a precautionary measure, three mills in the area have been shut down by the authorities. The fire officials also informed three labourers of the mill are reportedly missing.

Sources in the fire department said the fire broke out in the ground floor of Soumya Dyeing and Printing Mill early this morning. Due to the presence of chemicals and printed fabrics, the flames quickly engulfed the entire three-storeyed factory.

Fire officials of Surat, Bardoli, Palsana, Navsari and Mandvi have reached the spot and according to sources, over 17 fire tenders are involved in extinguishing the flames.

Fire official Vijaykant Tiwari said, “We have come to know that there were over 300 labourers working in the factory and after the fire broke out, they came out of the factory. We talked to the labourers and found out three labourers are missing. The fire was brought under control after four hours and presently, cooling activities are in progress.”

Palsana police have also reached the spot and are taking statements from the labourers.

Palsana police inspector C M Gadhvi said, “At present, the cause of the fire is yet to be known but the fire officials suspect that it might be due to a short circuit in the ground floor of the unit. Three labourers working in the factory are missing and once the cooling activities are over, we will come to know about their whereabouts. We have started investigating the incident.”