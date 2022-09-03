scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

FIR against Guj AAP chief for ‘defaming’ BJP leader Paatil and state minister Sanghavi

Gopal Italia is also accused of hurting the reputation of the BJP by saying that its "goons" were behind the attack on AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya in Surat city recently.

Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat chief Gopal Italia. (Image/Twitter @Gopal_Italia)

A case was registered in Surat against Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat unit chief Gopal Italia for allegedly defaming his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) counterpart CR Paatil and state minister Harsh Sanghavi, police said on Saturday.

Italia is also accused of hurting the reputation of the BJP by saying that its “goons” were behind the attack on AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya in Surat city recently.

Italia was accused of using defamatory words against state BJP president Paatil and Minister of State for Home Sanghavi, as per the FIR registered at Umra police station on the complaint of BJP worker Pratap Chodwadia.

The FIR was registered under sections 500 (defamation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (1)(b) (offending act inducing person to commit an offence against state or public tranquility), and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...

After Sorathiya was attacked on August 31, Italia posted a video message in which he allegedly made defamatory remarks.

Read |Gujarat AAP leaders allege attack by BJP workers at Ganesh pandal in Surat

The AAP had accused the role of BJP workers of attacking Sorathiya, who had to be admitted to a Surat hospital for head injuries.

Umara police station inspector AH Rajput said the city crime branch is investigating the attack case.

Advertisement

In the video message, Italia said 100 “goons” of BJP had attacked Sorathiya.

The complainant stated that Italia resorted to attacking the BJP without any proof of the ruling party’s role in the Sorathiya case.

In his speech, Italia purportedly said the BJP can do whatever it wants till the (Assembly) elections are over (in December). “After the elections, AAP will avenge every drop of blood”.

Advertisement

The FIR stated Italia defamed politically respectful people and also provoked people to gather outside Kapodra police station in Surat to lodge FIRs against BJP workers for the attack on Sorathiya, despite knowing that such an act will affect public peace.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 04:39:47 pm
Next Story

Malayalam screenplay writers Bobby-Sanjay remember their teacher-mentor Mary Roy

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

By denying Hinduphobia, western academia and media enable it
Vamsee Juluri writes

By denying Hinduphobia, western academia and media enable it

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

CM Shinde should avoid confrontation, be more accommodative: Pawar

CM Shinde should avoid confrontation, be more accommodative: Pawar

FIR against Gujarat AAP chief for 'defaming' BJP leader CR Paatil

FIR against Gujarat AAP chief for 'defaming' BJP leader CR Paatil

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs

UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs

Premium
‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
Most Read

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
When Amitabh Bachchan was ignored in front of rising star Govinda

When Amitabh Bachchan was ignored in front of rising star Govinda

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement