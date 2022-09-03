FIR against Guj AAP chief for ‘defaming’ BJP leader Paatil and state minister Sanghavi

A case was registered in Surat against Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat unit chief Gopal Italia for allegedly defaming his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) counterpart CR Paatil and state minister Harsh Sanghavi, police said on Saturday.

Italia is also accused of hurting the reputation of the BJP by saying that its “goons” were behind the attack on AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya in Surat city recently.

Italia was accused of using defamatory words against state BJP president Paatil and Minister of State for Home Sanghavi, as per the FIR registered at Umra police station on the complaint of BJP worker Pratap Chodwadia.

The FIR was registered under sections 500 (defamation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (1)(b) (offending act inducing person to commit an offence against state or public tranquility), and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code.

After Sorathiya was attacked on August 31, Italia posted a video message in which he allegedly made defamatory remarks.

The AAP had accused the role of BJP workers of attacking Sorathiya, who had to be admitted to a Surat hospital for head injuries.

Umara police station inspector AH Rajput said the city crime branch is investigating the attack case.

In the video message, Italia said 100 “goons” of BJP had attacked Sorathiya.

The complainant stated that Italia resorted to attacking the BJP without any proof of the ruling party’s role in the Sorathiya case.

In his speech, Italia purportedly said the BJP can do whatever it wants till the (Assembly) elections are over (in December). “After the elections, AAP will avenge every drop of blood”.

The FIR stated Italia defamed politically respectful people and also provoked people to gather outside Kapodra police station in Surat to lodge FIRs against BJP workers for the attack on Sorathiya, despite knowing that such an act will affect public peace.