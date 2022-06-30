Gujarat: Finance firm owner robbed of Rs 38 lakh in Surat

A private finance firm owner was robbed of Rs 38 lakh by three unidentified men who came on a bike and snatched his bag in Udhna area of Surat.

According to police, Jagdish Choksi, a resident of Sagrampura area who runs Sai Siddhi finance firm, was returning after cash collection Wednesday afternoon on his motorcycle. He stopped at Uddhna to fill petrol when three men on a bike came and snatched his bag containing Rs 38 lakh, before fleeing.

Police reached the spot and began an investigation. Talking to The Indian Express, deputy commissioner of police Sajjan Sinh Parmar said, “We have taken statements of Choksi… Our teams checked CCTV cameras and confirmed the incident. Choksi said that his bag contained Rs 38 lakh in cash.” Pointing out that police have been conducting programmes to create awareness among the people on things to be followed while carrying huge amount of cash in bag, Parmar said, “We are taking all efforts to nab the accused… We suspect that a gang must have been involved in this incident.”