Felicitation programme for Naresh Patel to be organised in Surat this month-end

A mega felicitation programme for Leuva Patel leader and Khodal Dham trust chairman Naresh Patel will be organised in Surat by December end by the newly appointed convenor of Surat unit of the trust, Dharmik Malavaiya, who is also convenor of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS).

The development comes days after Patel said he would take a plunge into power politics if his community so commanded. He had since begun his state tour starting from Saurashtra, followed by North Gujarat and Central Gujarat. In the last week of December, he will reach Surat. Patel had appointed Malaviya, who was involved in the Patidar quota agitation, as the convenor of the trust for Surat a few days ago.

Malaviya said, “The community people and the trust chairman had decided to give responsibility to youths to lead the community. I never believed that I at this young age will be given responsibility… We are going to organise a mega felicitation for our leader in Surat and preparations are going on. The aim is to unite all those who belong to Leuva Patel community.”

Public Relation Officer of Khodaldham Trust, Hasmukhbhai Paddhari said, “Our Saurashtra tour is finished and now we are moving ahead to North Gujarat and then we will cover Central and South Gujarat. Our tour will reach at Surat in the last week of December. After Surat, we will also go to Mumbai, to meet Leuva Patel community people, there.”

Surat city has over 15 lakh population of Leuva Patel community hailing from Saurashtra, North Gujarat and other regions of the state, and are involved in the real estate, diamond and textile busness. The MLAs from five out 12 Assembly seats in Surat city belong to Leuva Patel community.

Naresh was felicitated by the Leuva community businessmen and political and social leaders in Surat in December 2012.

About the meeting with the state government to withdraw cases against those involved Patidars quota agaitation, Malaviya added, “The meeting was successful and we are seeing positive response from the government. There are around 145 cases. One more meeting will be carried out with CM Bhupendra Patel after he returns from Dubai. Once all the cases are withdrawn, and other issues are resolved, entire PAAS body will be dissolved.”