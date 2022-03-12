Farmers take out protest rally in Surat

Hundreds of farmers took out a rally in Surat on Friday against land acquisition for a new broad gauge railway goods line in Hazira from Adani port to Gothan village in Olpad taluka.

The farmers, protesting under the banner of Khedut Samaj, also handed over a memorandum to Surat District Collector Ayush Oak opposing the project stating that farmers of 15 villages in Olpad and Choryasi talukas will lose their lands.

On Friday afternoon, a large number of farmers from the 15 villages gathered at Jehangirpura area and later took out a vehicle rally that culminated at Surat Collectorate in Athwalines area.

Farmers’ leader Darshan Naik said, ” The affected farmers had demanded that there is an existing broad gauge goods railway track that starts from Kribhco at Hazira to Gothan village and no new land acquisition should be done for the project. Only three or four times the goods train passes from the existing track. The existing railway line of Kribhco to Gothan should be extended to Hazira.”