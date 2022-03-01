Farmers protest move to acquire 700 acres for expansion of Surat airport

Hundreds of farmers and their family members from Abhva village in Surat city held a protest outside the Surat district collector’s office against the acquisition of 700 acres of farming land for the expansion of the Surat airport.

The farmers also handed over a memorandum to District Collector Ayush Oak requesting that over 300 farmers, of which 90 per cent are small farmers, will lose their lands if their farming land is acquired.

The Khajod Urban Development Authority had, on January 19, issued a notification of provisional reservation of 700 acres of farming land at Abhva village, for the expansion of Surat airport.

The farm leaders, in the memorandum, requested the district authorities to use 5000 acres of barren government land neighbouring to the compound wall of the airport for extension purposes.

Farm leader Khantibhai Patel told The Indian Express , “We have come to know about our land has been put on the provisional reservation and two months’ time has been given by KHUDA for the farmers to contact the authorities if we have any objections. With the compensation amount we cannot purchase any farming land. The present jantri rate of 1 square meter of land at Abhva is Rs 1,200 and its market value is too much high… We have opposed the move to acquire land for further expansion of Surat Airport.”

Patel further said that this is not the first instance of land acquisition from Abhva village.

“In 1989, around 1.10 lakh square meters of farming land was acquired for Surat airport. Again in 1999, around 4.32 lakh square meters of farming land was acquired for Surat airport, out of which still 60 per cent of land is not utilized till today. However again in 2004, Surat Urban Development Authority has in its notification had put around 860 hectares of farming land in Abhva village for provisional reservation. However, no steps had been taken till date.”