Gujarat: Farmer dies of Covid in Valsad

A 46-year-old farmer died due to Covid-19 in Valsad, while five others, including two women, tested positive for the infection on Monday, taking the total number of deaths in the district due to Covid to 47.

The state on Monday reported 29 cases of which 15 were from Ahmedabad city.

As per Valsad health officials, the farmer from Piru Falia area who tested positive on October 19 died at Kiran Hospital in Surat where he was undergoing treatment. Five of his family members also tested positive and recovered, they said adding the farmer tested positive after he returned from a religious function in Kutch.

The five who tested positive on Monday are of age group 50 years to 81 years and have been kept under home isolation.

Valsad district has so far reported 6,251 positive cases, of which 5,759 have recovered and 36 are hospitalised.