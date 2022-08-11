Export-oriented industrialists from Surat invited to invest in JNPA SEZ

August 11, 2022 3:11:56 am
In an aim to invite export-oriented industrialists from Surat to the country’s first port-based Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JN Port) in New Mumbai, an investor conclave was held Wednesday. Several leading industrialists dealing in textiles, diamonds, jewellery and other products took part in the conclave, held by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
Highlighting the world-class facilities at the JN Port SEZ, JNPA chairman Sanjay Sethi said, “JNPA is set to strengthen its growth with this SEZ that offers varied facilities from single-window clearances to multi-modal connectivity and state-of-the-art infrastructure, making it an ideal choice to establish businesses and boost export-oriented industries in India.”
Adding that Gujarat and Maharashtra are two big industrial hubs, Sethi added, “This is country’s first port SEZ, where manufacturing services as well as ware-housing facilities are available at one place. We have sold around 26 plots to different companies…”
The multi-product SEZ was developed on 277.38 hectares of land as India’s first port-based multi-product operational SEZ with the new Mumbai airport coming up around 10 kilometres from it. “Mumbai Trans Harbour link (MTHL) that is coming up will directly connect Mumbai sea link to the JNPA SEZ… We have made plot sizes flexible, depending on the requirement of the investors,” Sethi said adding the basic cost of one acre is Rs 3 crore, which through online bidding may go upto Rs 5 crore.
The 60-year lease will be done between investors and JNPA SEZ, he said, adding, “We are coming up with new bidding for lease of plots and it will be done through online auctions.”
Adding that ocean freight rates are lowest in four years, Sethi said, “Three years ago, our daily trade was 5 million TU (units of container) through ports. In 2018-’19, it went up to 7.50 million TU and in the next two-and-a-half years, we are expecting it to reach 10 million TU.”
Claiming that the JNPA SEZ will reduce logistic costs of imports and exports, deputy chairman of JNPA SEZ, Unmesh Sharad Wagh, said, “We request the industrialists of Surat to set up their industries there and take maximum advantage. Apart from several multinational companies, the Dubai Port World has purchased 20 per cent area, where they will develop free trade warehousing zone.”
The JNPA SEZ aims to generate additional economic activity, promotion of exports, promotion of investments, creation of employment and infrastructure development, according to the authorities. It also offers incentives to investors, including subsidised water and electricity supply.
Emphasising the rich heritage of maritime transport of the country, Paras Mehta, chairman, CII Southern Gujarat Zonal Council and director, OrgoChem (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd, said, “We consider the investor conclave as an open-hearted approach adopted by the JNPA SEZ to interact with the industry captains to understand their requirements and address their concerns. This inclusive step will forge partnerships that will set new benchmarks in the era of port-led industrialisation.”
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
