scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Export-oriented industrialists from Surat invited to invest in JNPA SEZ

Several leading industrialists dealing in textiles, diamonds, jewellery and other products took part in the conclave, held by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 11, 2022 3:11:56 am
The JNPA SEZ aims to generate additional economic activity, promotion of exports, promotion of investments, creation of employment and infrastructure development, according to the authorities. It also offers incentives to investors, including subsidised water and electricity supply.

In an aim to invite export-oriented industrialists from Surat to the country’s first port-based Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JN Port) in New Mumbai, an investor conclave was held Wednesday. Several leading industrialists dealing in textiles, diamonds, jewellery and other products took part in the conclave, held by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Highlighting the world-class facilities at the JN Port SEZ, JNPA chairman Sanjay Sethi said, “JNPA is set to strengthen its growth with this SEZ that offers varied facilities from single-window clearances to multi-modal connectivity and state-of-the-art infrastructure, making it an ideal choice to establish businesses and boost export-oriented industries in India.”

Adding that Gujarat and Maharashtra are two big industrial hubs, Sethi added, “This is country’s first port SEZ, where manufacturing services as well as ware-housing facilities are available at one place. We have sold around 26 plots to different companies…”

The multi-product SEZ was developed on 277.38 hectares of land as India’s first port-based multi-product operational SEZ with the new Mumbai airport coming up around 10 kilometres from it. “Mumbai Trans Harbour link (MTHL) that is coming up will directly connect Mumbai sea link to the JNPA SEZ… We have made plot sizes flexible, depending on the requirement of the investors,” Sethi said adding the basic cost of one acre is Rs 3 crore, which through online bidding may go upto Rs 5 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...Premium
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...

The 60-year lease will be done between investors and JNPA SEZ, he said, adding, “We are coming up with new bidding for lease of plots and it will be done through online auctions.”

Adding that ocean freight rates are lowest in four years, Sethi said, “Three years ago, our daily trade was 5 million TU (units of container) through ports. In 2018-’19, it went up to 7.50 million TU and in the next two-and-a-half years, we are expecting it to reach 10 million TU.”

Claiming that the JNPA SEZ will reduce logistic costs of imports and exports, deputy chairman of JNPA SEZ, Unmesh Sharad Wagh, said, “We request the industrialists of Surat to set up their industries there and take maximum advantage. Apart from several multinational companies, the Dubai Port World has purchased 20 per cent area, where they will develop free trade warehousing zone.”

Advertisement

The JNPA SEZ aims to generate additional economic activity, promotion of exports, promotion of investments, creation of employment and infrastructure development, according to the authorities. It also offers incentives to investors, including subsidised water and electricity supply.

Emphasising the rich heritage of maritime transport of the country, Paras Mehta, chairman, CII Southern Gujarat Zonal Council and director, OrgoChem (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd, said, “We consider the investor conclave as an open-hearted approach adopted by the JNPA SEZ to interact with the industry captains to understand their requirements and address their concerns. This inclusive step will forge partnerships that will set new benchmarks in the era of port-led industrialisation.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 03:11:56 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

4

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

5

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

Featured Stories

NDA shrinking
NDA shrinking
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

Premium
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement