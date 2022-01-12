Exhibitors make business worth Rs 250 crore at Surat textile expo

The three-day Surat International Textile Expo (SITEX) 2022 that concluded on Monday gathered business worth Rs 250 crore, according to the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), which organised the event along with the Southern Gujarat Chamber Trader and Industrial Development Council.

The exhibition of India and Europe made textile mega hi-tech weaving machines and ancillaries commenced at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention centre at Sarsana on January 8. It was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Jardosh, in presence of state BJP president CR Paatil.

Sources in SGCCI said that over 75 exhibitors from Surat and other parts of the country took part in this year’s SITEX with machines made in European countries, as well as China and Japan. Buyers were registered from across the country.

The centre of attraction was the latest hi-tech machines like the double rapier weaving machines, dobby rapier loom machines, and 1000 rpm high speed Air Jet loom machines.

SGCCI chairman Ashish Gujarati, said, “The exhibitors got more inquiries and orders on the latest textile machinery. In three days, exhibitors did business to the tune of Rs 250 crore. We also expect capital investments in terms of installation of new machinery for the next four to six months will be to the tune of Rs 1,300 crore.”

“Earlier China was a major supplier of polyester bed-sheets for hotels and hospitals across the world, now the majority of such orders have come to Surat. This has resulted in a combination of man, machine and skills, for which updated machinery is required… hence this exhibition has played an important role.” he added.

Talking to The Indian Express, Ashok Advani, distributor of China-made machine brand in India, said, “In this exhibition, we have come up with the latest hi-tech updated technology high-speed weaving machines. We are expecting a business of around Rs 20 crore through this exhibition. “