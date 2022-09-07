Ex-worker sets Surat garment factory godown on fire: Cops

A former employee of a garment factory in Surat was booked Tuesday for allegedly setting the godown of the factory on fire after he was expelled from the job.

A complaint was lodged in connection with the incident with Sarthana police station by the factory owner who claimed that fire has caused him loss worth Rs 78 lakh.

According to police, the fire broke out in the godown of Smart shop textile garment factory at Subham industries section 2 in Sarthana area of Surat during the wee hours on August 27.

The fire officials of Kapodara, Dumbhal and Puna fire stations reached the spot and brought the fire under control in three hours.

According to Krunal Reyani, son of factory owner Bhanuben Ashwin Reyani, the CCTV footage showed that a few days ago one person was found pouring some inflammable liquid over the garments stocked in the in the godown and later setting it on fire.

The suspect was also seen coming out from the factory after fire started and was later identified as Ajaz Ahmed, a former employee of the garment factory, Krunal said.

“Ajaz Ahmed worked with us for two months. He was asked to leave the job after he demanded more money for preparing a suit…

He was staying on the rooftop of our factory. After the fire incident, he was issing and his mobile phone was switched off.”

Based on a complaint by Bhanuben Reynai, police registered an offence under IPC sections 427 (mischief causing damage), 435 (mischief by fire or explosives substances with intent to cause damage).

Sarthana police Sub-Inspector B D Maru said, “We have identified the accused as Ajaz Ahmed. He hails from Basti district in Uttar Pradesh. We will arrest him soon.”