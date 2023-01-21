scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Engineering student ‘dies by suicide’ in hostel room

The deceased was identified as Devanshi Ishwarbhai Palave, a first year civil engineering student at SVNIT college and a native of Dang district.

The body has been sent the New Civil Hospital for postmortem. (Representational/File)
An 18-year-old tribal girl, who is a student of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) in Surat, allegedly died by suicide at the college hostel on Friday, police said.

Police are yet to identify the reason behind the girl taking the extreme step.

According to police, on Friday afternoon, the girl did not go to attend the regular lectures in the college. When her classmates reached her hostel room, they found her hanging. The SVNIT administrative staffers reached the room no. A 707 and informed about the incident to Umra police.

The body has been sent the New Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Umra police inspector A H Rajput said, “Presently it is difficult to say anything about the reason behind the suicide. Our police staffers are taking statements of her roommates and her classmates to get some lead.”

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 00:25 IST
