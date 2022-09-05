scorecardresearch
E-cigarettes worth Rs 20 crore seized, 1 held in Surat

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI officials had Sunday evening intercepted a trailer that was on its way from Ahmedabad to Mumbai at Palsana crossroads in Surat.

Upon checking the vehicle, the officials found the container which was then taken to the Inland Container depot at Sachin in Surat. (Representational/File)

A person from Surat was arrested after the DRI officials seized 85,600 e-cigarettes worth Rs 20 crore of 14 different flavours. The accused was produced before the Surat district court and was sent to judicial custody Monday.

Upon checking the vehicle, the officials found the container which was then taken to the Inland Container depot at Sachin in Surat. The e-cigarettes were found in the container and the consignment owner Parwej Alam, a Mumbai-resident, was arrested. He has been booked under various sections of the Customs Act, 1962. The trailer driver Rawat stated that the consignment landed at Mundra Port on September 1. It was loaded in the trailer and was destined to reach Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane.

Alam told the police the consignment was to be further delivered to two businessmen of Mumbai from his warehouse in Bhiwandi. Two such consignments were brought in July and August and the goods were stored in his warehouse in Bhiwandi. Following this, a team of DRI reached Bhiwandi and recovered e-cigarettes worth Rs 2 crore from the spot. The official said that DRI officials are trying to dig out more information from the accused to find out if other people are involved in the racket.

