Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Duo sent to police remand: IMFL worth Rs 7.50 lakh seized in Piplod, Congress leader among 2 held

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the liquor consignment belonged to Patel, following which she, too, was arrested. The duo have been charged under different sections of the Prohibition Act.

"We have arrested a woman and a man with the seizure of IMFL bottles worth Rs 7.50 lakh. We have also seized the Bolero jeep worth Rs 3 lakh. Probe is underway to find out the source of liquor and others involved," said Umra police inspector AH Rajput.
Former Surat city Mahila Congress president Meghna Patel and a youth were arrested after the police seized 21 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 7.50 lakh in Piplod Thursday. The duo were produced before the Surat district court and were sent to police remand for two days till March 4.

On Thursday, the Umra police intercepted a Mahendra Bolero under suspicion at Suda Awas in Piplod. When the driver failed to give satisfactory answers, the cops searched the vehicle and found 252 IMFL bottles worth Rs 7.50 lakh hidden in secret cavities of the jeep. The driver, Lalit Borsalliwala (31), a resident of Machhiwad in Nanpura, was arrested after he failed to produce the permit for the bottles.

“We have arrested a woman and a man with the seizure of IMFL bottles worth Rs 7.50 lakh. We have also seized the Bolero jeep worth Rs 3 lakh. Probe is underway to find out the source of liquor and others involved,” said Umra police inspector AH Rajput.

