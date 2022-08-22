scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Drug seizure from Bharuch factory: One more partner arrested, sent to police remand

Two other partners of the firm were arrested on August 17 after mephedrone worth Rs 1,382 crore was seized from the factory, the police said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Haresh Velani, 41, a resident of Swaminarayan Nagar opposite Dharukawala college at Varachha in Surat, the police said.

The Bharuch police in Gujarat arrested one more partner of Infinity R&D company at Panoli GIDC on Sunday in connection with the seizure of the banned mephedrone drug worth Rs 1,382 crore last week. The accused was produced before a court on Monday and sent to police remand till August 31, officers said.

Two other partners of the firm – Chintan Panseriya, 33, and Jayant Tiwari, 29 – were arrested on August 17 after the drugs were seized from the company. Both the accused have been sent to police remand, officers added. Sources said another partner of the company is still on the run.

The anti-narcotics unit of Mumbai police had carried out raids at the same chemical factory on August 13 and seized mephedrone worth Rs 1,024 crore. It also arrested Giriraj Dixit, one of the partners of the company.

Bharuch Special Operations Group inspector V K Bhutia said, “Till date, we have come to know that the Infinity Research and Development company at Panoli GIDC is owned by Giriraj Dixit, Chetan Panseriya, Jayant Tiwari, Haresh Velani, and one more person. We are trying to figure out how much mephedrone has been made till date and to whom it was distributed. In the coming days, we will take custody of Giriraj Dixit from the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau. We have also launched a search to arrest the fifth partner in the company.”

“Velani also runs one more factory in Panoli where he manufactures fertilizers and other chemicals,” the inspector added.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 05:23:53 pm
