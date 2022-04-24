Drug peddler Anil Pandi’s properties attached by STF, bank account frozen

The Surat and Odisha Special Task Force (STF) attached properties of alleged drug peddler Anil Pandi at his native place in Ganjam district of Odisha and froze his bank account containing Rs 26 lakh and vehicles owned by him.

The actions were taken under the Prevention of Illicit Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act sections 68(f).

Surat police has also started searching properties owned by Pandi brothers in Surat, as they have allegedly been supplying and selling Ganja in Surat for a long time.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar in a press conference on Saturday said, “STF Odisha has attached the bungalow of Anil Pandi and other properties all worth Rs. 2.09 crore. Cash of Rs. 25 lakh in their accounts was freezed, luxurious cars were seized.”

On August 13, 2021, Odisha STF had seized a major consignment of banned Ganja contraband weighing 980 kilogram from a truck near Bhubaneswar.

Police arrested the truck driver and found that the seized consignment belonged to ganja supplier Anil Pandi, a resident of Chhachina village in Odisha’s Ganjam district. Pandi has since gone underground to evade arrest.

Sources said that Anil Pandi and his younger brother Sunil Pandi are involved in supplying ganja to different parts of the country from Odisha.

Sources said that the Pandi brother’s major income was from Surat and neighbouring districts. The siblings purchased ganja from the farmers in their native Ganjam and its neighbouring district and transported it to different destinations via rail and road.

STF also through the income tax returns filed by the Pandi brothers between 2015 and 2021found that they made huge profits through their ganja business and invested heavily in purchasing properties in Ganjam.

Surat police also found that the Pandi brothers had purchased 11 plots and agricultural lands and a bungalow all worth Rs. 2.09 crore, two cars worth Rs. 26 lakh in Surat. Anil is wanted in all these cases while Sunil was arrested on March 8, 2021 and has since been in Sabarmati Jail.

STF has requested the Competent Authority and Administrator of NDPS Act, Kolkata, who is a quasi-judicial authority under NDPS Act for forfeiture of the illegally acquired property.