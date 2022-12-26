Draft budget of MSEBS: 20 municipal schools in Surat to be made ‘model schools’ at Rs 50 crore

The Municipal School Education Board Surat (MSEBS) on Monday proposed a draft budget of Rs 731.55 crore for 2023-’24, an increase of Rs 16.62 crore from last year, with plans to convert 20 existing schools to model schools having smart classes at Rs 50 crore. The proposal will be sent to SMC general board for further clearance.

MSEBS administrative officer Vimal Desai proposed the draft budget at a general board meeting that passed the proposal. The board runs 327 schools with 1.72 lakh students and 3,690 teachers where education from Class 1 to Class 8 is imparted in Gujarati, English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Odiya and Telgu mediums.

According to MSEBS sources, it was proposed to spend Rs 50 crore to convert existing 20 schools to model schools with smart classrooms having digital school boards, library, science laboratory and computer laboratory, along with gaming equipment to enhance learning. The school buildings also will be made colourful under the project that covers students from Class 3 to 8.

In 2020, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) expanded its area, adding two nagar palikas and 27 gram panchayats to it. The new areas were having 35 schools run by district panchayats, that the SMC will take over by March 2023. The draft budget has made provision to spend Rs 30 crore to renovate these schools.

AAP (Aam Admi Party) Leader of Opposition with MSEB, Rakesh Hirpara, objected to the draft proposal, the budget funds of 2022-’23 are still left unused even after nine months of the financial year passed. There is shortage of teachers in the schools, for which no permanent solution has been mentioned, he said.

In the last year’s budget, Rs 3 crore was kept for medical facilities to students and accidental insurance policy of parents but till date, nothing has been done on it, Hirapara said, adding Rs 15 lakh was proposed to be spent on stationery items but no single rupee has been spent so far. Also, Rs 50 lakh was proposed to develop a videoconference room, skill development centre, social science centre and language classroom, which have not taken off so far, he said.

Hirpara also suggested rooftop solar panels in school buildings and keeping a tab on cleaning work in schools. He also demanded stopping of political party activities in schools along with Rs 4,200 grade pay for teachers.

MEBS administrative officer Vimal Desai said, “We have come up with ideas to create the best environment to make learning interesting… The budget also proposes providing school uniforms, books, shoes, etc.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Hirpara said, “I raised objection on several counts but they have the majority and the draft budget was passed. Majority of the funds of last year budget are unused. There is shortage of 1,300 teachers in the schools for which nothing was proposed.”