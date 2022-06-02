Dog injured in leopard attack at tourist bungalow in Saputara hill station

A leopard entered the parking area of a tourist bungalow and attacked a pet dog in Saputara hill station of Dangs district Thursday.

According to forest officials, the incident took place in the parking lot of Saileela Tourist Bungalow. The leopard attacked the guard dog, which was sleeping in the parking area of the bungalow early Thursday morning.

The dog was saved by bungalow owner Jitubhai Gandhi who was woken up by its barks. The forest officials who arrived at the spot checked the CCTV footage and laid a cage to catch the leopard. “We have laid a cage to catch the big cat. We believe that the leopard might have come from the nearby jungles to prey and attacked the dog since it was sleeping. There were no guests in the bungalow, except the owner,” said forest officer DN Rabari.

The hill station attracts a large number of tourists in this season.