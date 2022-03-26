Documents destroyed in fire at Bank of Baroda head office in Surat

A major fire broke out in the head office of Bank of Baroda on Ghod Dod Road in Surat early on Friday, destroying documents stored in lockers along with furniture and computers.

According to fire personnel, the fire that started around 5.30 am spread to the entire seventh floor right wing of the building.

Personnel from Majura and Vesu fire stations rushed to the spot with seven fire tenders along with police personnel from Umra police station. Bank officials were also present as fire personnel tried to douse the fire.

Fire officer Maruti Sonavne said, “The fire was brought under control in an hour but it was difficult to let out the smoke from the floor. The lockers room keys were not found and our personnel took the burnt lockers to safer area. Several documents were gutted along with furniture and computers.”

Adding that a short circuit might have caused the fire, he said, “There was nobody in the building as it was early morning. Security guards were on the ground floor and perhaps they saw the fire much later after it started…”

The bank officials were unavailable for comments.