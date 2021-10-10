DNH bypoll: With annual income at Rs 92 lakh, Kalaben is the wealthiest candidate

Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar is the wealthiest candidate contesting the by-election of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) and Daman, Diu with an annual income of Rs 92.18 lakh, while no candidate is facing any criminal case and two candidates are former policemen, according to the affidavits submitted to the returning officer of the election branch at Silvassa headquarters of DNH.

On September 28, the Election Commission announced the bypoll that was necessitated after Independent MP of DNH, Mohan Delkar, was found dead in a Mumbai a hotel on February 22 this year.

The by-election is scheduled to be held on October 30, for which the last date for filing nominations was October 8 and the date of scrutiny is October 11. The last date of the withdrawal of candidature is October 13 and the counting of votes will be November 3.

From the seat, Shiv Sena has fielded Kalaben Delkar, wife of late MP Mohan Delkar, while the BJP has fielded Mahesh Gavit, a former police sub-inspector and the Congress had fielded Mahesh Dhodi, a former police head constable. Others in the fray are Panchal Jayshri from Navsarjan Bharat Party, Milan Korat from LJP, and Ganesh Bhujade from Bhartiya Tribal party.

Kalaben Delkar has also filed nomination as an independent candidate, while her son Abhinav Delkar has filed nomination as substitute to her from Shiv Sena.

In the affidavit, Kalaben has shown her profession as a social worker and businesswoman with annual income mentioned to the income tax department as Rs 92.18 lakh, while Gavit has declared an yearly income of Rs 4.95 lakh as a partner in hotel business and Dhodi has declared Rs 3.16 lakh. Kalaben has Rs 2.96 lakh in cash, while Gavit has Rs 91,425 and Dhodi Rs 90,000.

The movable assets of Kalaben is worth Rs 9.86 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 3.33 crore, while for Gavit it is Rs 37.21 lakh and Rs 79.88 lakh respectively. Dhodi has movable assets of Rs 14.20 lakh and no immovable assets.

Kalaben has land valued at Rs 32.46 crore as per gift, will, and deeds, while Gavit has land as per deeds and will worth Rs 16.11 lakh. Dhodhi has no such land. Kalaben has loans of Rs 1.23 crore from banks and other financial institutions while Gavit and Dhodhi have no loans. The Shiv Sena candidate has jewellery worth Rs 38.49 lakh, while Gavit has jewellery of Rs 65,000 and Dhodi Rs 3.51 lakh.

“My husband died fighting against the administration for the rights of the people and everybody knows that. We will take up several issues during the campaign… ration given to the tribals should be increased, the issue of malnutrition is high, which should be seriously looked into. There is no assembly here and Mohanbhai Delkar had worked to get powers to the district panchayat, which has been stopped by the administration… it should be revoked,” said Kalaben.

In his affidavit submitted in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mohan Delkar had shown his yearly income as Rs 5,02,553.

Talking to The Indian Express, Gavit said, “We will focus on the development work done by the BJP in the Union Territory and how the country is moving ahead on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP workers will reach to every voter to campaign for me.”

According to the Congress candidate, “In DNH, the local representative of the nagar palika, district panchayat and even the Member of Parliament are powerless… government officials do not listen to them. Over a thousand teachers, ASHA workers, home guards and others were removed from their jobs after serving for up to 15 to 20 years.”

Electronic voting machines and VVPATs will be used for the bypoll, for which the model code of conduct came into force on October 5, according to the EC.