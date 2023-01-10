scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

DNH boy killed in human sacrifice, 2 held and minor detained: Police

A day after the body was found, police had detained a 16-year-old boy, who allegedly disclosed his involvement in the murder of the child. He also sought the help of his two friends to commit the crime, police.

DNH boy killed in human sacrifice, 2 held and minor detained: Police
A week after the mutilated body of a nine-year-old boy from Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) was found in Valsad, police Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly murdering the child as part of a witchcraft ritual to “gain monetary benefits”.

Police had also detained a 16-year-old boy in connection with incident. According to police, nine-year-old Chaita Ganeshbhai Kohla, a resident of Sayali village near Silvassa, the headquarter of DNH, had gone missing from outside his house on December 29, 2022. On January 3, the mutilated body of the boy, without head and right leg, was found in a canal at Karvad village in Vapi taluka of Valsad district. The missing parts were found at a burial site in Sayali village on January 5, after which villagers and family members of the boy alleged that he was a victim of witchcraft.

On Tuesday, police arrested the two accused who helped the minor — Shailesh Kohkera (28), a resident of Karad village in Vapi taluka, and native of Subir taluka in Dang district; and Ramesh Sanwar (53), a resident of Athal village in DNH.

“The detained minor had kidnapped Chaita. The detainee said that he had seen videos on YouTube on how to carry out human sacrifice to get monetary gains. Both Shailesh and Ramesh helped him to kill the boy and carry out rituals,” DNH Superintendent of Police R P Meena said, adding that the 16-year -old boy has been sent to Children’s Remand Home in Surat.

Police have recovered the sharp weapons used by the accused for the murder and a case was registered against them under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy). Meena added that police are trying to find more details.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 20:54 IST
