Disturbed Areas Act: Bharuch residents display banners outside properties for sale in protest

Some people in Bharuch town of South Gujarat Monday displayed banners outside their homes and commercial properties to protest against the alleged ‘slack implementation’ of the Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provisions of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, popularly known as Disturbed Areas Act, in the walled town of Bharuch.

In localities such as Soni Falia and Bahadur Burj of Hathikhana area of the walled town, the protesters hung banners saying the particular property was for sale. The Hathikhana (Hajikhana) area of Bharuch falls under the old town, where Hindu and Muslim communities co-exist.

The state government implemented the Disturbed Areas Act in some parts of Hathikhana in 2019 after the area witnessed incidents of communal riots.

A resident of the town who hung a banner outside his home said they have done so to draw administration’s attention towards ‘non-implementation or slack implementation’ of the provisions of the Disturbed Areas Act in the town leading to polarisation of a particular community.

Meanwhile, Bharuch in-charge Collector and District Development Officer, Yogesh Chaudhary, said, “The Disturbed Areas Act has been laid out in some areas of Hathikhana in Bharuch in 2019. A couple of months ago, the Home department had also included 500 metres of surrounding areas under the Disturbed Areas Act. We will look into the issue where there are problems and see if it is properly implemented,” he said.