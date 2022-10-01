Diamond workers to hold rally on Oct 2; AAP, Congress extend support

Diamond workers from Surat will hold a massive rally on October 2 to press for their demands, including benefits of the labour laws and measures to prevent shifting of the industry to foreign countries. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mazdoor Adhikar Manch, a trade union working in the state for unorganised workers, and two Congress MLAs—Pratap Dudhat (from Savarkundla seat) and Amrishbhai Der (Rajula seat) have extended their support for the rally and mahasammelan that will be held on Gandhi Jayanti.

“We have organised the rally on a public holiday so that the law and order can be maintained and a large number of diamond polishers could take part,” said Surat Diamond Workers Union president Bhavesh Tank, appealing diamond factory owners in the Katargam and Varachha areas to keep their units closed and support the cause. “The purpose of the rally and the mahasammelan is to prevent the shift of manpower from the sector to foreign countries. Also, diamond workers should get all the benefits of labour laws, including Diwali bonus, and hike in salary,” he said. He demanded that the professional tax be abolished for diamond polishers. He said the union has raised the issues before the state government several times but none has been resolved till date.

“Diamond polishers are moving to other jobs; as a result of which the industry faces shortage of skilled manpower. The foreign countries are inviting diamond industries with a red carpet. We support the cause and will take part in the rally,” said AAP’s Dharmesh Bhanderi, who is also the leader of opposition of the Surat Municipal Corporation.

This year alone, around 10 diamond companies from Surat have expanded their business to Botswana, said Dinesh Navadia, former chairman of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of the Gujarat Region. “That is because Botswana had put a proposal that if a diamond company wants good quality rough diamonds, they have to set up diamond cutting and polishing units in that country and train local people. Those diamond factories who had expanded to Botswana also continue their production here in Surat.”