scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Diamond factory owner who warned workers against sharing posts on AAP joins BJP

Dhapa, in the video which was widely shared on social media, had said, “Nobody from our diamond unit should share posts and videos of AAP or (the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister ) Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), C R Paatil, Gujarat BJP, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAfter joining BJP, Dhapa told The Indian Express, “I shot the video on September 20 at my factory in Varachha. I allow diamond workers to keep mobile phone with them while working... Since the last few days, the production has gone done and there were minor damages to some diamonds. I found that the workers were using social media to share posts related to AAP and Kejriwal. This was affecting my business. So I warned my employees.”

A diamond factory owner of Surat, who had warned the employees of his factory against campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party on social media during work hours, Tuesday joined the BJP.

The factory owner, Dilipbhai Dhapa, a native of Bhavnagar district, joined BJP at an event organized at the party head quarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar wherein he was welcomed by state BJP president C R Paatil, in presence of state BJP secretary Pradeepsinh Vaghela and others.

Dhapa, in the video which was widely shared on social media, had said, “Nobody from our diamond unit should share posts and videos of AAP or (the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister ) Arvind Kejriwal on social media. If any employee of my factory is found using mobile phone for campaigning of AAP, I will kick him out of the job.”

After joining BJP,  Dhapa told The Indian Express, “I shot the video on September 20 at my factory in Varachha. I allow diamond workers to keep mobile phone with them while working… Since the last few days, the production has gone done and there were minor damages to some diamonds. I found that the workers were using social media to share posts related to AAP and Kejriwal. This was affecting my business. So I warned my employees.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...

He added that the video that was shared on a WhatsApp group of the factory workers was circulated on social media by one of his employees.

“Since this video went viral, not a single diamond worker has left the job,” he added.

Welcoming Dhapa to BJP, Paatil tweeted, “He had barred his factory employees from doing publicity of revdi seller’s party and also warned that anyone found doing so will be sacked from the job. He did this voluntarily,”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, AAP national joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi slammed Paatil and tweeted, “In a democracy, people are free to choose a party they want to vote for. Do you want to turn Gujarat into a gunda-raj by felicitating someone who had snatched people’s right to choose and also threatened to sack workers from their jobs?”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 10:47:55 pm
Next Story

‘Surya told me if he looked ‘to be defensive on this pitch, I am not sure I will be able to do the job .. I am going to play my shots’: Rahul shares Suryakumar’s secret recipe

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement