Diamond factory owner who warned workers against sharing posts on AAP joins BJP

A diamond factory owner of Surat, who had warned the employees of his factory against campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party on social media during work hours, Tuesday joined the BJP.

The factory owner, Dilipbhai Dhapa, a native of Bhavnagar district, joined BJP at an event organized at the party head quarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar wherein he was welcomed by state BJP president C R Paatil, in presence of state BJP secretary Pradeepsinh Vaghela and others.

Dhapa, in the video which was widely shared on social media, had said, “Nobody from our diamond unit should share posts and videos of AAP or (the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister ) Arvind Kejriwal on social media. If any employee of my factory is found using mobile phone for campaigning of AAP, I will kick him out of the job.”

After joining BJP, Dhapa told The Indian Express, “I shot the video on September 20 at my factory in Varachha. I allow diamond workers to keep mobile phone with them while working… Since the last few days, the production has gone done and there were minor damages to some diamonds. I found that the workers were using social media to share posts related to AAP and Kejriwal. This was affecting my business. So I warned my employees.”

He added that the video that was shared on a WhatsApp group of the factory workers was circulated on social media by one of his employees.

“Since this video went viral, not a single diamond worker has left the job,” he added.

Welcoming Dhapa to BJP, Paatil tweeted, “He had barred his factory employees from doing publicity of revdi seller’s party and also warned that anyone found doing so will be sacked from the job. He did this voluntarily,”.

Meanwhile, AAP national joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi slammed Paatil and tweeted, “In a democracy, people are free to choose a party they want to vote for. Do you want to turn Gujarat into a gunda-raj by felicitating someone who had snatched people’s right to choose and also threatened to sack workers from their jobs?”