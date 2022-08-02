Demolition of ‘illegal’ temple: 1,100 BJP workers resign; Congress, AAP back protesters

August 2, 2022 11:59:24 pm
Around 1,100 workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resigned from the party membership in the wake of the demolition of a Radha Krishna Temple by the Nagar Palika authorities at Sarvoday Society in Navsari. Meanwhile, the Congress and the AAP have extended support to the residents of the society as political heat is rising in Navsari against the demolition of the “illegal temple” on July 25 and police ‘manhandling’ of the protesters, including women and children.
Nearly 1,100 BJP members who reside at Sarvoday Society and its nearby areas Monday handed over their resignation letters to Navsari district BJP president Bhuralal Shah in protest against the party’s indifference towards the issue. “Not a single leader from the BJP visited the society until Monday. I have also resigned. The party leaders are cross-verifying the names of the people who have signed the resignation letters, which is rubbish. They should try to work on the damage (caused)…. On the other hand, they are doing such activities that instigates us further,” said Janakbhai Patel, one of the agitating leaders who is also a member of the BJP’s district organisation body.
“We have got the resignation letters comprising 1,100 names and signatures. We are verifying how many are our active members. The BJP has nothing to do with this (the issue). We know that the entire society and its neighbouring areas are staunch supporters of the BJP. We will work and try to sort it out. The temple was constructed illegally two months ago and a few days ago, idols were installed and regular prayers were conducted,” Shah told The Indian Express.
However, Patel warned of 1,500 more resignations from BJP if their demands are not met. “We are ready to continue the battle against the party,” he said.
“There is a big plot on the backside of the society that has been purchased by a group of builders from Navsari. The builders marked the residential society’s open plot as the way to their entry gate. When Sarvoday Society was constructed its developer—Mahendra Patel—had donated the plot for common use as a gift. We have the documents. The case between the builder and the society residents is with the Navsari court,” claimed Patel.
On Tuesday, Navsari BJP MLA Piyush Desai reached the society and met agitating leaders, including Patel and Darshan Desai, to pacify them. The leaders, however, put forth three demands—first, construction of a new temple on the same plot, second, the BJP should ask Navsari Nagar Palika president Jigar Shah to step down, and third, the dismissal of Navsari Local Crime Branch police inspector D S Korat and two police constables—Shankti Sinh and Ghanshyam Sinh as they were rude to women and girls while removing the protesters from the demolition site.
Meanwhile, Vansda Congress MLA Anant Patel and AAP Gujarat President Gopal Italia met the agitating leaders and extended their support. Both leaders were part of the candlelight march taken out by thousands of people, including the angry residents of the society, from the Navsari Circuit house to the Sarvoday Society Monday evening.
“There are 23 buildings, including temples, mosques, etc, in Navsari town that are illegally constructed. Why not demolish such temple structures? The BJP came to power (at the Centre) with a temple issue and now, the same party is demolishing temples. We are also upset over the police behavior against the women and teenage girls to carry out the demolition. Strict actions should be taken against the accused police staff,” said MLA Patel. Italia could not be reached for comments.
As the issue began hotting up, the district BJP unit Sunday convened a core committee meeting attended by Shah, MLA Desai and District BJP general secretary Jignesh Naik where it was decided to meet the local residents to try to pacify them.
