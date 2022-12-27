Demand for additional coaches in trains to transport textile goods

The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) on Monday urged the Railways to add additional coaches in trains to ensure cost-effective transport of textile goods from Surat to other destinations in the country.

A joint meeting to discuss transportation of goods through railway and postal department was chaired by SGCCI president Himanshu Bodawala and attended by the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) president Manoj Agrawal, executive director of Railway Board (strategic planning and implementation) GVL Satya Kumar, Surat railway station director Mukesh Kumar and regional director of South Gujarat Post services Dr Shivram among others.

Raising the demand for additional coaches, Bodawala said that there will be no shortage of parcels of textile goods and a collection point should be set up at the market area by railway and postal department.

“Special trains should be operated to major cities across the country and additional bogies should be added to existing long distance trains… so that textile parcels can be delivered easily and safely to major markets,” he said.

The Railway started textile parcel goods services from Surat to Varanasi in October 2022 for which train number 9011 runs regularly from Udhna railway station in Surat to Varanasi.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh flagged off a “textile parcel special parcel train” from Surat to Bihar in September 2021 but was stopped later. A special textile parcel train was sent to Kolkata last year, services of which stopped later. Claiming that the present mode of sending parcels through road incurs high cost and time, Agrawal said, “If a permanent solution is arrived at by railway goods transport facility, it will benefit both the Railways and textile traders.”

Railway Board official Kumar who was at the meeting said, “We have got good response for the service from Surat to Varanasi… The Railways and postal department are working together to regularise the transportation of textile goods by January 2023. Railway authorities have made a mobile application for textile traders to make bookings.”