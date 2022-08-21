Delhi raids: AAP demands CBI probe into hooch tragedy; Sisodia, Kejriwal to visit Gujarat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat president Gopal Italia Saturday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) into the hooch tragedy in the state which killed at least 42 people.

Italia was speaking at a press conference organised by the AAP in Surat, which was also attended by Leader of Opposition of Surat Municipal Corporation Dharmesh Bhanderi.

Speaking about the recent raids at AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish siodia’s house, “Italia added, “BJP claims that this raids is not related to education but for liquor. We demand that CBI should also carry out raids to the houses of accused involved in the recent hooch tragedy in Gujarat wherein many people died. CBI should also carry out raids in Gujarat where annually liquor worth Rs. 20,000 crore are sold.”

Italia also said that AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will visit Gujarat on August 22 to “guarantee education and health”.

This will be Kejriwal’s fifth visit this month to Gujarat, which is scheduled to go to polls, later this year.

During his two-day visit to Gujarat, Kejriwal will be in Himmatnagar on August 22 and in Bhavnagar the next day.

“People of Gujarat have started liking Arvind Kejriwal and his progressive politics. Day by day, acceptability of Arvind Kejriwal is increasing (among the people of Gujarat) and this had scared the BJP leaders,” Italia said.