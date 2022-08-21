scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Delhi raids: AAP demands CBI probe into hooch tragedy; Sisodia, Kejriwal to visit Gujarat

Italia was speaking at a press conference organised by the AAP in Surat, which was also attended by Leader of Opposition of Surat Municipal Corporation Dharmesh Bhanderi.

This will be Kejriwal’s fifth visit this month to Gujarat, which is scheduled to go to polls, later this year. (File Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat president Gopal Italia Saturday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) into the hooch tragedy in the state which killed at least 42 people.

Italia was speaking at a press conference organised by the AAP in Surat, which was also attended by Leader of Opposition of Surat Municipal Corporation Dharmesh Bhanderi.

Also Read |‘Manish Sisodia best education minister in the world’: Arvind Kejriwal after CBI raid at Deputy CM’s house

Speaking about the recent raids at AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish siodia’s house, “Italia added, “BJP claims that this raids is not related to education but for liquor. We demand that CBI should also carry out raids to the houses of accused involved in the recent hooch tragedy in Gujarat wherein many people died. CBI should also carry out raids in Gujarat where annually liquor worth Rs. 20,000 crore are sold.”

Italia also said that AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will visit Gujarat on August 22 to “guarantee education and health”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...Premium
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...

This will be Kejriwal’s fifth visit this month to Gujarat, which is scheduled to go to polls, later this year.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

During his two-day visit to Gujarat, Kejriwal will be in Himmatnagar on August 22 and in Bhavnagar the next day.

Advertisement

“People of Gujarat have started liking Arvind Kejriwal and his progressive politics. Day by day, acceptability of Arvind Kejriwal is increasing (among the people of Gujarat) and this had scared the BJP leaders,” Italia said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 12:56:30 am
Next Story

Weight reduction package of health firm: State Commission upholds district forum’s decision, asks VLCC to pay Rs 1.05 lakh to Panchkula consumer

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

2

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

3

Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'

4

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

5

Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramulu's praise for rival Siddaramaiah

Featured Stories

CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn
Opinion

Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption
Opinion

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity
Explained

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement