Delegation of Russian diamond mining company visits Surat

A six-member delegation of Alrosa, a Russian diamond mining company, visited Surat on Wednesday and met diamond merchants to discuss business opportunities.

The Alrosa team was headed by Deputy CEO Evgeny Agureev, India Director Jim Vimadalal and others. The teams visited the diamond offices and factories of their site holders (who directly purchase rough diamonds from the company) in Surat city.

Meanwhile, the Surat diamond industry people had extended an invitation to them to visit the upcoming project of Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB). All six members visited SDB at Khajod and met with the diamond industry representatives and those associated with SDB. Those who remained present in the meeting are SDB chairman Vallabh Lakhani, committee member Sevanti Shah, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Gujarat region chairman Dinesh Navadia, CEO of SDB Mahesh Gadhvi.

Navadia told The Indian Express, “The teams from Alrosa regularly visit their site holders and see if all the parameters of the company are followed properly or not. At SDB, the delegation members had seen the exhibition halls, auction house, and other offices. They have shown interest in business opportunities in SDB, interms of auction of rough diamonds.”

Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had on September 2 held a meeting with the Head of Sakha Republic (Yakutia) in Russia, Aisen Nikolaev and his teams emphasised cooperation between both regions in the business sectors like diamonds, pharmaceuticals, ceramics and timbers.