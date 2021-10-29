Defamation case: Rahul to appear before Surat court today

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Surat on Friday to record his statements in a criminal defamation case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi over his “Modi surname remark”.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court of A N Dave has directed Rahul to appear before the court after two witnesses made their depositions before the court on October 25 .

Rahul had earlier appeared before the court on June 24 .

The case pertains to Rahul’s alleged remarks at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

During the rally, Rahul had allegedly said, “Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Narendra Modi?”

The Congress leader’s advocate Kirit Panwala said, “After both the witnesses had made their deposition before the court. further statements of Rahul Gandhi will be recorded. Gandhi will be given the right to put his explanations on the deposition of two witnesses. His statements will be recorded after 3.00 pm Friday.”

Sources said both witnesses had told the court that they were on their duty in the public meeting of Rahul Gandhi at Kolar in Karnataka.

The two witnesses are of the video surveillance team and they are Shiva Swami (officer) and Arun Kumar (videographer).

They have recorded the speech and the entire video recording of his speech has been copied from the video camera to a computer. A copy of the video has also been submitted to the Surat district court.

Petitioner in the case Purnesh Modi, who is now a state Cabinet Minister, will also remain present in court on Friday afternoon.

Upon his arrival Friday, Rahul is expected to be flanked by senior leaders of Gujarat Congress who will accompany him from the airport to court and vice versa. He is not expected to attend any other program in Surat or any other city on Friday.

“Rahul ji respects the court’s decision of asking him to appear for a hearing and he will be doing so. Whenever he has any hearing in Gujarat, he doesn’t attend any other programs that day,” said a senior congress leader.

Meanwhile, Rahul will be part of a three day ‘Chintan Shivir’ (think camp) in Gujarat after Diwali in November to discuss the roadmap for Congress ahead of 2022 Assembly elections.

“The arrival of Rahul ji in Gujarat for the Chintan Shivir is confirmed and the dates and venue is yet to be decided. The shivir will be attended all senior leaders of Gujarat Congress… He will be discussing the roadmap ahead for Congress and also give responsibilities to leaders before the Gujarat Polls. Regarding the decision to chose new Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president and LOP, the party high command will soon take a decision,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson, GPCC.