Defamation case against Rahul: Surat court rejects plea to examine 2 more witnesses

The Surat Chief Judicial Magistrate Saturday afternoon rejected an application filed by the prosecution to examine two more witnesses in the defamation case filed against Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for his “Modi” surname remarks.

Chief Judicial Magistrate AN Dave rejected the applications a day after Rahul was in Surat to appear before the court. Once Rahul’s statements were recorded, the prosecution filed an application with the court, requesting to examine two prime witnesses Chandrapa (an authority who had prepared the CD) and J Manjunath (Kolar district election officer during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls).



The court had accepted the application and the hearing was scheduled for Saturday. After hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defense, Dave rejected the application for the examination of two more witnesses.

“The prosecution has gone to the Gujarat High Court to get permission to examine both the witnesses and the matter is still pending. Keeping this in mind, the court had rejected the application, to examine two more witnesses,” defense lawyer advocate Kirit Panwala told the Sunday Express.