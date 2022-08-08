scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Debt-ridden share trader ends life in Surat, suicide note requests minister to punish loan sharks

The deceased was identified as Praveen Kumbhani, a resident of Kanteshwar Mahadev society.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 8, 2022 6:00:27 pm
A 45-year-old debt-ridden share trader died by suicide in Surat. (Representational image)

A 45-year-old debt-ridden share trader died by suicide in Surat Sunday, said the police. In a purported suicide note addressed to Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, he wrote that he had been facing pressure and harassment from alleged loan sharks and they should be punished, the police added. In it, he also requested the police to ensure his family’s safety.

The deceased was identified as Praveen Kumbhani, a resident of Kanteshwar Mahadev society. He left his house Sunday afternoon and went to the RJD apartment at Kasanagar in Katargam where he ended his life, the police said.

The police soon reached the spot and took charge of the body. They inquired with the apartment trustees and found that the Kumbhani was seen for the first time in the apartment. They sent the body to the SMIMER hospital for postmortem and informed his family members about his death.

In the four-page purported suicide note, written in Gujarati, Kumbhani said that he was in debt. He said that he had given lakhs of rupees on interest to different people involved in the share market. He was getting threats from people to whom he owed money and they were responsible for his death, according to the note.

In the note, the name of Sanghavi was mentioned twice and the minister was requested to take care of Kumbhani’s family and ensure punishment for those responsible for his death.

Katargam police inspector B D Gohil said: “We have registered a case of accidental death. In the suicide note, he mentioned the names of some of the people to whom he had lent money and a few other names. We will question them. Later we will come to know how much money he had lent and how much he had to pay. We are also checking his phone to get more information and we will talk to his friends to get more information.”

The police said that Kumbhani lived with his wife and two children, a daughter studying in class 12 and a son studying in class 9.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 06:00:27 pm

