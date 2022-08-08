Debt-ridden share trader ends life in Surat, suicide note requests minister to punish loan sharks

August 8, 2022 6:00:27 pm
A 45-year-old debt-ridden share trader died by suicide in Surat Sunday, said the police. In a purported suicide note addressed to Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, he wrote that he had been facing pressure and harassment from alleged loan sharks and they should be punished, the police added. In it, he also requested the police to ensure his family’s safety.
The deceased was identified as Praveen Kumbhani, a resident of Kanteshwar Mahadev society. He left his house Sunday afternoon and went to the RJD apartment at Kasanagar in Katargam where he ended his life, the police said.
The police soon reached the spot and took charge of the body. They inquired with the apartment trustees and found that the Kumbhani was seen for the first time in the apartment. They sent the body to the SMIMER hospital for postmortem and informed his family members about his death.
In the four-page purported suicide note, written in Gujarati, Kumbhani said that he was in debt. He said that he had given lakhs of rupees on interest to different people involved in the share market. He was getting threats from people to whom he owed money and they were responsible for his death, according to the note.
Subscriber Only Stories
In the note, the name of Sanghavi was mentioned twice and the minister was requested to take care of Kumbhani’s family and ensure punishment for those responsible for his death.
Katargam police inspector B D Gohil said: “We have registered a case of accidental death. In the suicide note, he mentioned the names of some of the people to whom he had lent money and a few other names. We will question them. Later we will come to know how much money he had lent and how much he had to pay. We are also checking his phone to get more information and we will talk to his friends to get more information.”
The police said that Kumbhani lived with his wife and two children, a daughter studying in class 12 and a son studying in class 9.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: PV Sindhu wins Women’s Singles gold, Lakshya Sen 1-1 in Men’s final
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Bharti Airtel Q1 profit rises five-fold to Rs 1,607 crore
AP ICET Result 2022 declared: Steps to check scores, rank list
Prabath Jayasuriya, Emma Lamb win ICC Player of Month
Barcelona ends preseason optimistic with team’s potential Madrid
Apple slows pace of dealmaking even as its tech peers plow ahead
Jharkhand Janjatiya Mahotsav to celebrate tribal life kicks off tomorrow
‘AAP will usher in radical changes to create 10 lakh jobs in Gujarat’: Yuvrajsinh Jadeja
IIM Lucknow introduces Chief Marketing Officer Programme for working professionals
Planning to climb Mont Blanc? You might have to pay €15,000 to cover possible rescue and funeral costs
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker on Shailesh Lodha’s exit, why he makes actors sign ‘exclusive contract’
Instagram will soon test ultra tall 9:16 photos, says Adam Mosseri
Reservoirs filled to brim in Karnataka, 73 rain-related deaths this monsoon: Natural disaster monitoring centre