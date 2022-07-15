‘Death threats for Instagram post in favour of Nupur Sharma’, woman among 3 held in Surat

Three youths, including a woman, were Friday arrested in Surat for allegedly threatening a person who had posted comments in favour of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The arrested have been identified as Surat residents Ayan Atashbajiwala (19), Aliya Mohammedali Gagan (20) and Rasid Rafik Bhura (26).

According to the police, Vishal Patel, who resides in Vesu crossroads and runs a snow park (entertainment zone) at Rahul Raj Mall in Surat, had last month posted in favour of Sharma on Instagram from his firm’s handle. A couple of hours later, he started receiving death threats on his Instagram handle. When the threats and abusive messages continued despite his apology and even after he deleted the post from Instagram, Patel approached the Umra police Thursday.

Acting on the complaint, police carried out a detailed investigation and found the users behind the abusive handle. The police have registered offences under IPC Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), 114 and IT Act 66 (c) and 67 against the accused.

“A few others have been identified and they will be arrested soon,” Sagar Bagmar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 3 in Surat, told The Indian Express.