Dealers call for strike, 800 CNG pumps in state to be shut from tomorrow

Dealers of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) pumps in Gujarat have announced an indefinite strike from Friday demanding a hike in the existing dealer margin.

The Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealer’s Association (FGPDA), which has 800 dealer-pumps in Gujarat, is set to meet the Principal Secretary for Civil Supplies on Thursday in an attempt to find a resolution to the issue. Arvind Thakkar, FGDPA president, said that the margin revision is due since 2019.

Thakkar said, “The dealer margin was due for revision on July 1, 2019. But it is now nearly four years; and an extremely tough Covid-19 phase has also passed. We have no alternative but to go on a strike as the oil PSUs have not come to any agreement over the revision… Seven oil companies in Gujarat have monopoly in their respective areas and we have tried to talk over this issue.”

Around 100 pumps that are directly run by the oil companies will continue to remain open across the state.

The federation is demanding a revision of 50 per cent on the existing dealer margins citing that it had been agreed upon that the dealers would get an annual raise of 10 per cent in the margins from 2019.

The current dealer margin is around 18 paise per kg of CNG, according to the federation.

“We have written over 50 letters… The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas did not respond to our last letter on February 22, 2023, in which we have said that we will be forced to strike…”

Close to 10 lakh auto rickshaws and a similar number of other CNG run vehicles will be forced to go off the roads if the dealer pumps indeed go on a strike. In Vadodara, operators of Vadodara Gas pump stations said that they were not joining the strike as they were not part of the dealers’ association.

Thakkar says that while Ahmedabad has 75 dealer operated pumps, followed by 28 pumps in Surat and about 18 each in Vadodara and Rajkot, Sabarmati Gas operates close to 200 pumps in Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Himmatnagar and Aravalli.

In Surat, there are around 150 CNG pumps while there are around 250 pumps in South Gujarat. President of United petrol pump dealers association, a sub branch of FGPDA, Suresh Desai said, “In Gujarat there are three distributors of CNG and they are Gujarat Gas, Adani and Gail companies. The companies are not listening to our demands. So we have unitedly decided to go on strike for indefinite period till our demands are met.”

He added, “We know that the public will face difficulties, but we have no other alternative.”