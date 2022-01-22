Dangs dist panchayat president stops dharna after collector intervenes

President of Dangs district Panchayat Mangal Gavit, who sat on an indefinite hunger strike on his agricultural land in Dangs on Thursday alleging harassment by forest officials, ended his hunger strike Friday, after the the district collector assured him of looking into the issue.

On Thursday, forest officials stopped leveling work on this his agricultural land on the banks of Ambika River at Sakarpatal village alleging that he has entered into reserve forest land.

A heated exchange of arguments took place between Gavit and forest officials and Gavit sat on an indefinite hunger strike on his agricultural land.

On friday, District Collector of Dangs Bhavin Pandya assured Gavit of looking into the issue following which he ended his fast.

“I have purchased this land from Dinesh Pawar, a resident of same village. For last 35 years, I have been doing farming and got permission from forest officials to cut the trees on the land,” Gavit told The Indian Express,

However, Deputy Conservator of Forest Dangs South Region Nilesh Pandya said, “We have found that Mangal Gavit has encroached into some portion of reserve forest land and we have stopped the leveling work, on Thursday… We have directed Range Forest Officer P G Gaekwad to probe the issue and carry out a survey work, to get the facts clear.”