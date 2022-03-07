Daman: Staff held for ‘murdering’ college principal

The police have arrested a 26-year-old accountant of a government nursing college in Daman for allegedly murdering the principal of the institution. The body of the victim was found on Sunday.

Sources said the accused, Sawan Patel, might have killed the principal as she was probing irregularities reportedly committed by him.

The principal, Kanimozhi Armugam (45), a resident of Silvassa, went missing after leaving her house for college in her car on February 28. After she did not return home, her husband, Armugan, lodged a missing complaint with the Silvassa police on March 1. Notably, Sawan had gone underground since the disappearance of Kanimozhi.

Acting on a tip-off, the police caught Patel, who confessed to his crime during interrogation.

Sawan took the police on Sunday afternoon to the forest area near Tarak Pardi village in neighbouring Vapi taluka, where he had disposed of the body of the victim and her car. Patel had burnt Kanimozhi’s body in order to hide his crime. The vice-principal of the nursing college, Prem Kumar, identified the body of Kanimozhi based on her nose pin and rings.

Silvassa police inspector (crime branch) Manoj Patel said, “As per the confession made by Sawan Patel, he waited for Kanimozhi on Fort Area Road in Daman on February 28. He stopped the principal’s car and requested her to give him a lift till college so that he could give an explanation for the charges of irregularities brought against him… He strangled her on the way and later drove the car to the forest area in Vapi and burnt her body.”

He further added, “Patel had been working as an accountant in the college for the last eight months. He had reportedly misappropriated admission and mess fees to the tune of Rs 5 to 7 lakh… We suspect that Patel might have come to know that there was no escape for him from the charges and so he hatched a plan to kill the principal.”

The police had first registered a case under Sections 346 (wrongful confinement) and 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Patel. They added IPC sections dealing with murder and destruction of evidence after the recovery of the body.