Daman: Minor stripped, assaulted on suspicion of being thief; three held

A 15-year-old was allegedly tied to an electric pole, partially stripped and severely assaulted in Daman and Diu on Wednesday on suspicion of being a thief, the police said. The incident took place in Haat Bazaar in Bamanpuja area of coastal Daman.

After being intimated of the incident, the police rushed to the spot, rescued the victim and took him to hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition.

Three vendors, identified as Ankit Patel, Dilip Patel and Naresh Patel, all residents of Bamanpuja, were arrested for the offence.

The Daman coastal police said the victim was roaming alone in Haat Bazaar. The accused youth, suspecting the minor of being a thief, allegedly caught him and beat him up. The action was taken days after some items were stolen from the vendors’ carts.

Further investigation is underway.