Dadra & Nagar Haveli: Anganwadis, classes 1 to 8 to start online session from today

Anganwadis and schools, both government and private, in the Union Territory (UT) of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) and Daman and Diu (DD) will start online classes from Thursday for classes 1 to 8.

The district administration notified schools of this decision Wednesday evening, even as Daman recorded 17 new Covid-19 cases, while DNH recorded 11 cases.

However, among those who tested positive on Wednesday, none are students, all are adults who have been fully vaccinated, said UT health department officials.

Citing the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the district administration called for a meeting with officials of health, education, and other departments in which it was decided to close down schools and anganwadis from Thursday.

A copy of the notification is with the Indian Express, in which the district administration stated, “All the primary schools from Class 1 to 8 and anganwadis of the UT shall remain closed. All the heads of education institutions shall ensure enforcement of Covid-19 appropriate behavior as laid down in all the higher schools colleges.”

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare of UT of DNH and DD, A Muthamma said, “We have taken the decision to prevent further infection of coronavirus in the union territory. No student has tested positive so far, but we are taking precautions, since there is no provision for vaccinating students studying in Anganwadis and in classes 1 to 8.”