Dadra and Nagar Haveli collector, resident deputy collector transferred on EC directive

The administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), Praful Patel, on Thursday transferred the collector and resident deputy collector of the Union Territory, on a directive from the Election Commission (EC).

Both the officials are accused in the FIR lodged for abettment to suicide of late independent MP Mohan Delkar from the UT where bypoll is scheduled to be held on October 30. The seat fell vacant following Delkar’s death.

Collector Sandeep Singh has been transferred to the Department of Personnel and Training, New Delhi, and Resident Deputy Collector cum Sub-Divisional Magistrate of DNH Apurva Sharma as Deputy Collector (Head Quarter) Daman.

Daman Collector Rakesh Minhas has been appointed collector of DNH, while Charmi Parekh has been made the resident deputy collector cum sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of DNH. The order was issued by director cum deputy secretary personnel, S Krishna Chaitanya, on behalf of the administrator of DNH, Daman and Diu. The newly deputed officials will also hold charges of other departments held by the former officials.

Gaurav Singh Rajawat, finance secretary of DNH and Daman and Diu, will look after additional charges as collector of Daman, joint commissioner of VAT & GST, Daman, additional commissioner labour, Daman, and additional director of Daman.

After the former independent MP Mohan Delkar was found dead in a Mumbai hotel in February this year, his son Abhinav Delkar filed a complaint on which the Mumbai police booked the incumbent administrator of the Daman & Diu, DNH and Lakshadweep UTs, Praful Patel, District Magistrate Sandeep Singh, then superintendent of police Sharad Darade, deputy DM Apurva Sharma, sub-divisional officer Manasvi Jain, police inspector Manoj Patel, DNH law secretary Rohit Yadav and BJP leader Fatehsinh Chauhan and Dilip Patel (Talati).

They were booked under various sections fo the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide, criminal intimidation and other charges, as well as under sections of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, on March 10.

Congress leader of DNH, Prabhu Tokiya said, “We are happy with the transfer of two top officials of DNH and we hope that free and fair election will take place. There are a few other officials named in the police complaint of Abhinav Delkar, and they should also be transferred.”