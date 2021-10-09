Dadra and Nagar Haveli bypoll: Former MP’s wife files nomination as Sena candidate, independent

Former Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar’s wife Kalaben Delkar (50) has filed two nominations for the upcoming bypoll to the Lok Sabha seat — one with a Shiv Sena mandate and another as an independent.

The bypoll, necessitated by the death of Mohan Delkar earlier this year, is scheduled to be held on October 30. Friday was the last date for filing of nominations.

According to Dadra and Nagar Haveli Collector and returning officer Rakesh Minhas, “a candidate can file four forms during the time of nomination. After scrutiny procedure, the candidate can contest on the nomination form that meets the criteria and is approved”.

A source in the Delkar camp said, “We have filed two nomination forms of Kalaben Delkar — one with Shiv Sena and another as an independent candidate. Abhinav Delkar (Mohan and Kalaben’s son) also submitted a form as substitute candidate for Kalaben from Shiv Sena. The reason is that we don’t want to give any chance to the authorities to reject our nomination forms, so we have kept two backups — one of Kalaben as an independent candidate and another of Abhinav. We don’t want our nomination forms to get rejected by any means.”

Dadra and Nagar Haveli administrator Praful Patel along with eight others, mostly officials posted in the Union Territory, are facing charges of abetment to suicide leading to the death of Mohan Delkar at Mumbai’s Marine Drive, where Delkar was found dead in a hotel on February 22.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday announced Maheshkumar Balubhai Dhodi, 49, as its candidate for the bypoll to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant following the death of Independent MP Mohan Delkar earlier this year. The bypoll is scheduled to be held on October 30.

Dhodi submitted his nomination form to the returning officer at the district headquarters in Silvassa.

In all, six nominations have been filed for the election. Minhas said that of the six, dummy candidates had filed nominations from Congress, BJP and Shiv Sena.

On Thursday, the Congress released a note signed by party general secretary Mukul Wasnik that said, “Congress president Smt Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Maheshkumar Dhodi as party candidate to contest the ensuing by-election.”

Dhodi had earlier served with the Indian Reserve Battalion and retired as police head constable before joining the Congress. He unsuccessfully contested the Silvassa Nagar Palika elections from Mandir Falia ward last year.

The BJP has fielded former police sub-inspector in the Indian Reserve Battalion, Mahesh Gavit (44) as its candidate for the bypoll. The others in the fray are Panchal Jayshri from the Navsarjan Bharat Party, Gorat Milan Korat from the Lok Janshakti Party and Ganesh Bhujada from the Bhartiya Tribal Party.